Stagecoach Country Music Festival to Get Underway Friday

INDIO (CNS) – As thousands of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival campers depart from the desert Monday, the venue will prepare to host Stagecoach, the country music festival headlined by Luke Bryan, Kance Brown and Chris Stapleton this weekend.

Streets surrounding the festival site and Interstate 10 are expected to see major traffic from the more than 40,000 festival attendees who are leaving the area Monday.

“Approximately 40,000 guests will be shuttled into and out of the concert venue from various locations throughout the Coachella Valley to help ease traffic conditions,” Indio city officials said in a statement.

The weekend of performances at the country music festival will begin shortly after noon Friday with performances from Mackenzie Carpenter, Bella White, DJ Rick and Destinie Lynn across the venue’s four stages — Mane Stage, Palomino Stage, Diplo’s Honkytonk Stage, and Horseshoe Stage.

Luke Bryan will take over the Mane Stage Friday night following performances from Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Elle King, Breland, Priscilla Block, Nate Smith, Jackson Dean, Seaforth, Drake Milligan, and Tiera Kennedy.

Kane Brown will take the stage Saturday following performances from Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett, Niko Moon, Morgan Wade and others. The festival will be closed out Sunday by Chris Stapleton, following Brooks and Dunn, Parker McCollum, Lainey Wilson, Parmalee, Bailey Zimmerman and others.

Live performances will also be held at the venue’s Bud Light Backyard, featuring music from Nate Smith, Seaforth, Tiera Kennedy, Cooper Alan, Lily Rose, Corey Kent, Madeline Edwards, Tyler Braden, and Parmalee.

The festival will also feature three Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse Cooking Demos each day, with Adam Perry Lang and Pat Martin, John Pardi and ZZ Top on Friday. More cooking demos will be conducted by Chris Conger and Rashad Jones, Niko Moon and Old Dominion on Saturday, while Brandon Shepard and Operation BBQ, Lainey Wilson and Taylor Sheridan, and Bailey Zimmerman take over the smokehouse Sunday.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.