Bicyclist Killed After Slamming into SUV During Ride in Murrieta Identified

MURRIETA (CNS) – A bicyclist who was fatally injured when he slammed into the rear of a stopped SUV in Murrieta was identified Tuesday as a 73-year- old resident of the city.

Josef Binter died Sunday night after the accident on Whitewood Road, just north of Poinsettia Street, according to the Murrieta Police Department.

The agency said Binter was riding his bike northbound on Whitewood at about 7:50 p.m. when he apparently failed to see the Chevrolet SUV stopped at curbside as he entered the intersection.

Police said a 37-year-old woman had stopped the vehicle to check on her small child in the rear seat. It was unclear whether her brake lights were illuminated, or if she had engaged her hazard lights.

“Binter … moved through the intersection at Poinsettia and struck the rear of the parked SUV,” according to a police statement.

The bicyclist went down in the roadway. The motorist and her child were not injured.

Murrieta Fire & Rescue personnel reached the location within a couple of minutes and attempted life-saving measures on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene less than 10 minutes later.

The investigation was ongoing Tuesday.

