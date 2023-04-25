Second Weekend of Coachella Sees More Citations, Fewer Arrests Than in 2022

INDIO (CNS) – The second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival saw a decrease in arrests and a slight increase in citations compared with last year.

According to statistics released by the Indio Police Department, this year saw a 9% increase in citations and a 39% decrease in arrests compared with the second weekend of 2022’s festival.

Police reported 80 citations issued, mostly for unlawful use of a handicap-parking placard. A total of 105 arrests were made, the majority of them for public intoxication.

Other arrests made throughout the weekend included 15 for alleged use of false identification, five for alleged possession of drugs for sale and one for alleged property crimes. There were also four citations issued for people parking in a handicap parking spot.

The Stagecoach country music festival will be held next weekend.

Indio police urged anyone who sees suspicious activity to contact the Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers line at 760-341-STOP (7867), or call 911 in emergencies.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.