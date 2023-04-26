City Of Palm Springs Proclaims April 26 International Guide Dog Day

Guide Dogs of the Desert was recently recognized by the Mayor of Palm Springs, Grace Garner today.

At the ceremony, Mayor Garner presented a Proclamation to Guide Dogs of the Desert, declaring April 26th as International Guide Dog Day.

Richard Clapp, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Guide Dogs of the Desert, was on hand to accept the Proclamation from the Mayor. Also in attendance were donors, board members, staff, and alumni of the organization.

Of course, the true stars of the ceremony were two poodle puppies who are just beginning their guide dog training, as well as Ira, a guide dog who graduated in February and is now actively working as a guide dog.

One of the highlights of the celebration was the announcement of a challenge fundraising campaign in support of the Puppy Den at Guide Dogs of the Desert. The H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation will match every donation dollar for dollar, up to $30,000, until May 31, 2023.