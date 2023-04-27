DVL Rivalry: Indio Hosts Coachella Valley with Title on The Line

It’ll be a big night tonight for Indio Softball, as the Defending League Champions seek to hold off the Coachella Valley Lady Arabs.

On Monday when the two met, it was tough for the Lady Rajahs to string anything together up against Coachella Valley’s Jolene Miramontes in the circle.

But, both of these teams are filled with young talent from the upperclassmen to the newcomers. Here at NBC Palm Springs we’ve covered both teams who knew the season would come down to this moment.

Game starts at 6:30pm.