Operation Relentless Sun Continues As Summer Approaches

Tonight, the Palm Springs City Council will vote on whether to allow a homeless shelter to open overnight as we approach the summer heat. Earlier this year, the Palm Springs Police Department launched Operation Relentless Sun, an effort to clear the streets.

“We’re just trying to make sure that we can do whatever we can to help them either get on their feet or enforce laws when they break the laws or deter crimes from happening.” says Lieutenant Mike Villegas of the Palm Springs Police Department.

Operation Relentless Sun was originally created to combat a growing homeless population in the City of Palm Springs, as well to provide them with resources and hopefully reconnect them with family and friends.

“The whole intention behind this is to get a control of the homeless issues that is happening here in the City of Palm Springs that are impacting residents, businesses, and pretty much the entire community.” says Lieutenant Villegas.

The operation started on February 1st, with officers driving around the city finding what they like to call “hot spots” and identifying who stayed in these areas. One being on Ramon Rd. and Crossley, where there were about 30 tents propped up on the sidewalks.

“It took us about a month before we were able to work with a lot of the homeless people there because it became a public safety hazard. People were defecating and would urinate on the sidewalks, there was drug use and stuff. So working with them, and every day staying on top of them, we were finally able to clean that area up.”

But after identifying a homeless individual, the department does their best to get them help.

“Our city is currently working to try to get a navigation center on the North side of Palm Springs open, but obviously we’re looking at something sooner. They’re also looking at putting in emergency shelter, so we can get beds so we can help some of these homeless people out there too, just to get them resources.”

Even with the Access Center in the City of Palm Springs, Lieutenant Villegas says there’s a bigger issue.

“The bigger issue is that we just don’t have enough resources as far as navigation centers or shelters or beds to provide for the homeless. We have one here in the City of Palm Springs, our Access Center which is just outside of the police department, there’s only 15 beds there.”

The City Council is scheduled to vote tonight, on whether to allow the access center to open overnights.