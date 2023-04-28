UPDATED: Spotlight 29 Casino to Host Free Cinco de Mayo Tribute Concert to Selena

COACHELLA (CNS) – Spotlight 29 Casino will host a free Cinco De Mayo tribute concert to Selena next week to celebrate the music of the late singer.

The event will open its doors to the public at 7 p.m. May 4 in the casino’s showroom, 46200 Harrison Place, according to a statement from the casino. Amor Prohibido, the tribute band, will take over the stage at 8 p.m., taking attendees back to the 90s through Selena’s music.

“Hailed by critics and fans as one of the best Selena tributes, Amor Prohibido has sold out more shows than any other tribute band,” Spotlight 29 officials said in a statement. “For nearly a decade, Nira Perez has stunned fans with her resemblance, exact mannerisms and identical voice to Selena.”

The day will also feature food and drink specials for the day, in celebration of Cinco de Mayo.

More information about the band can be found at amorprohibidoband.com.

