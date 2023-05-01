Palm Springs Chamber Tribute Concert Series Wraps Up

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce’s second season of tribute concerts will come to an end Wednesday night with a tribute performance to Journey.

The free concert series is hosted on the first Wednesday of each month at the Palm Springs Downtown Park, located at the intersection of Museum Drive and Belardo Road.

Tribute band DSB will perform the music of Journey Wednesday at 7 p.m., according to chamber officials. It follows tribute performances to Freddie Mercury, Queen, Prince, and Down Under.

“Our goal is to bring visitors and residents from throughout the Coachella Valley to downtown Palm Springs during the middle of the week so as to provide a boost to our local bars, restaurants and retail businesses,” Chamber CEO Nona Watson said in a statement introducing the series.

The concert season began in December with a tribute performance to Linda Ronstadt by Ronstadt Revival. March’s tribute concert was cancelled and January’s concert was postponed due to rainy weather.

The inaugural season took place from February to July last year and included tribute performances to Madonna, Elton John, Tina Turner, Fleetwood Mac and Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Chamber officials encourage concert attendees to take beach chairs and blankets to enjoy the live music.

The concert series is sponsored by the city of Palm Springs, P.S. Resorts and DAP Health.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.