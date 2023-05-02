Perris Substitute Teacher Suspected of Sex Acts with Student

PERRIS (CNS) – A Perris high school substitute teacher was arrested Tuesday for allegedly engaging in sex acts with a male student.

Rebekah Arte Blackwell Taylor, 22, of Moreno Valley was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on suspicion of oral copulation of a minor and annoying a child. Taylor is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

According to Sgt. Joshua Parker of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the agency’s Special Victims Unit received information last week pertaining to alleged illicit contact between Taylor and a boy at Orange Vista High School in the 1400 block of East Orange Avenue.

Parker said an investigation was initiated that confirmed the alleged encounters, culminating in an arrest warrant being served at the suspect’s residence on Soaring Seagull Lane, where she was taken into custody without incident at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The circumstances behind the alleged acts, including how long the teacher and student had known one another and where they met, were not disclosed.

Background information on Taylor also was not available, and the Val Verde Unified School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

