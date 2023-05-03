Teacher Suspected of Sex with Student Released from Custody

(CNS) – A Val Verde Unified School District substitute teacher suspected of engaging in sex acts with a male student was out of custody Wednesday.

Rebekah Arte Blackwell Taylor, 22, of Moreno Valley, was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Tuesday on suspicion of oral copulation of a minor and annoying a child.

Taylor posted a $10,000 bond and was released from custody Tuesday night.

According to the Val Verde Unified School District Police Department, on April 27, officers were informed that the suspect allegedly had an illicit encounter with a student at Orange Vista High School on East Orange Avenue in Perris.

VVUSD police Chief Mark Clark said the case was turned over to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Unit, and the ensuing investigation confirmed the alleged encounters, culminating in an arrest warrant being served at Taylor’s residence on Soaring Seagull Lane, where she was taken into custody without incident about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The circumstances behind the alleged acts were not disclosed.

Clark confirmed that Taylor was fired from VVUSD at the conclusion of the sheriff’s investigation.

She had been hired on Dec. 17, 2022, according to the chief.

Her subject matter specialty was not specified by the district.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.