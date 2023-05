Sima Aunty Talks “Indian Matchmaking” Season 3 and Past Contestants

Sima Aunty aka Sima Taparia returns for season 3 of Netflix’s popular TV series “Indian Matchmaking.” She is, of course, our Indian matchmaker and she spends some time with me to talk about this season, the show’s popularity, and if she is still in talks with past contestants.

“Indian Matchmaking” Season 3 is now available to stream on Netflix.

See our interview below. For our complete look at “Indian Matchmaking,” click here.