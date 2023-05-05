Investigation ongoing on fatal pedestrian crash in Palm Springs

(CNS) -A man was killed after a car crashed into him in Palm Springs last night and police on Friday continued to investigate the cause of the collision.

Police responded shortly before 9:45 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of Ramon Road and Crossley Road to reports of the collision, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Upon arrival, a man was found unresponsive in the roadway and was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Officers closed the roadway and secured the scene for about four hours while the department’s traffic team conducted an investigation.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, the road was reopened.

“The driver of the vehicle was cooperative,” Palm Springs Police said in a statement. “Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in this incident.”

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to call the department’s traffic division at 760-323-8125 or Valley Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760-347-7867(STOP).

