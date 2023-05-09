Latino Commission Hosts 1st Annual Walk for Mental Health in Coachella

The Riverside Latino Commission on Mental Health held its 1st Annual Walk for Mental Health Saturday, May 6, at the Coachella Veterans Memorial Park.

The event is aimed at raising awareness about mental health and promoting the idea that a healthy mind leads to a healthy life with the slogan, “Mente Sana, Vida Sana.”

The free event was an opportunity for individuals to walk together and show their support for those struggling with mental health issues.

“It’s very important,” says Seham Saba, Deputy Director of the Riverside Latino Commission Counseling Center. “This side of the valley doesn’t have many services. Once Latino Commission got established, we were able to provide the service to all parts of the valley, but we do provide services all the way to Desert Hot Springs.”

According to the commission, substance abuse frequently has roots in mental health issues, so it’s crucial to work together to address both concerns. The Latino Commission’s work is especially crucial for veterans who may not have access to sufficient mental health services.

“A lot of the time, veterans don’t have enough services for them, and they come to us with PTSD and other mental health issues,” explains mental health advocate Jesus Loureiro. “Latino Commission provides services for them so they can return with the best quality of life.”

For more information visit latinocommission.com.