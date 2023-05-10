Health Experts Weigh In As White Party Approaches

The annual Palm Springs White Party returns to the valley this weekend, for three days of live music and fun.

Festivities for the White Party start as early as tomorrow afternoon, but with an influx of people heading this way, health officials are urging attendees to take precautions.

With six breakthrough cases of Mpox in recent weeks in fully vaccinated patients, health officials in the area are concerned.

“The big concern are all the festivals coming up everywhere across the nation and including Palm Springs the White Party.” says Dr. Phyllis Ritchie, the Founder and CEO of PS Test.

With so many health organizations in support of the White Party, many will be in attendance at the festival.

“Riverside County is immunizing at the White Party. They’re immunizing for Mpox and that’s the big deal. They’ve been immunizing all along. They offer immunizations, DAP Health offers immunizations, so that’s that’s the plan for now.”

For those with any sexual health-related questions, DAP Health is providing extra resources.

“Here in the sexual wellness clinic, what we decided to do is create a walk-in clinic post White Party, so Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday we have a free walking clinic for STI testing and treatment if necessary.” says Mark DeJarnett, a nursing manager for DAP Health.

Overall, health officials are urging everyone this weekend to be as safe as possible.

“Taking care of themselves, hydrating, being cautious with who they’re sexually active with…” Dr. Phyllis Ritchie says.

The official White Party starts at 12 p.m., this Friday afternoon.

Overall health officials say besides the festival, many should be taking precaution all year round.