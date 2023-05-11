UPDATED: One Killed in Thermal Traffic Collision Last Night

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

THERMAL (CNS) – Authorities Thursday identified a 20-year-old woman who was killed in a two-vehicle traffic collision in Thermal.

Fire crews responded at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 67000 block of Harrison Street in Thermal to a report of a traffic collision, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Fire officials said that one of the vehicles sustained major damage.

A “patient perished at the scene prior to arrival of first responders,” fire officials said in a statement.

She was identified by the Riverside County coroner’s office as Karla Juarez-Florez of Thermal.

Another person was taken to a trauma center and a third person involved refused care, according to a spokesperson with the fire department. The cause of the collision remained under investigation.

