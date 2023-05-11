TITLE 8 vs TITLE 42: The Difference Between The Two Immigration Policies

TITLE 8 vs TITLE 42: The pandemic-era immigration policy, Title 42, invoked during the Trump administration, was set to expire on Thursday and kicked in previous immigration standards on handling migrants at the border.

As part of its emergency Covid-19 response, former President Trump put in place, Title 42, which gave the government the authority to expeditiously remove undocumented immigrants to protect Americans during the height of the pandemic. Over 2.8 million migrants were expelled from the country through the non-traditional immigration rule.

Under Title 42, migrants who entered the borders illegally were deported within hours.

U.S immigration authorities clarified that Title 8, which has been active for decades, was also active during the three years Title 42 was in place.

The big difference between the two immigration policies is under Title 42, migrants who were caught and removed do not face future consequences beyond their expulsion. With Title 8, migrants who will be caught will face deportation, a five-year bar on reentry, and possible criminal prosecution for new attempts to re-enter the U.S.

Hundreds of migrants camped on the Mexico side of the border near Imperial County on Thursday. Many came as families with small children with them.