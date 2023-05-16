Gas Line Rupture in Residential Area Prompts Evacuations in Valle Vista

VALLE VISTA (CNS) – A ruptured gas line at a Valle Vista home prompted the evacuation of it and a neighboring residence Monday.

The breach was reported about 4:55 p.m. in the 43000 block of Nathan Drive, near White Oak Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Several engine crews were sent to the location and discovered that a natural gas line had been struck, possibly as a result of digging around the house, a department official said.

Firefighters evacuated the property and one adjacent to it, nearest the main.

SoCalGas technicians were already working to repair the line when the evacuations occurred, according to reports from the scene.

Firefighters were expected to remain at the location until the line was secured.

