Rod Oden Appointed New Trustee at College of the Desert

Friday Rod Oden was appointed to the College of the Desert Board of Trustees during a special meeting.

The Board unanimously voted for Oden to replace Trustee Fred Jandt, who resigned from the Board in March due to health issues.

Oden was one of seven candidates who expressed interest in Trustee Area 3, which includes Palm Springs and Cathedral City.

Four finalists were interviewed by the Board during the Friday, May 19th meeting, Oden was one of those finalists.

Oden is the former Mayor of Palm Springs and was a Professor of Sociology at College of the Desert for more than three decades.

The Board voted to fill Jandt’s seat by appointment in April, rather than ordering a special election.

