Job’s Not Done for the Coachella Valley Firebirds’ Calder Cup Playoff run

The Coachella Valley Firebirds’ historic Calder Cup playoff run continues to the Western Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Admirals. This will be the first time both teams have met this season but the guys say they’re keeping their head down and sticking to the game plan.

And for some on the team this isn’t their first rodeo. Coach Dan Bylsma knows how to win on the big stage, winning the Stanley Cup on hockey’s biggest stage back in 2009 with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Andrew Poturalski, the veteran forward who made a speedy recovery to join the guys last series and seal the deal Friday with the OT game-winner, also is a two-time Calder Cup Champion.

Meantime, the newcomer Tye Kartye also made waves in his first year — big enough to land him as the 2023 AHL Rookie of the Year.

Our Tali Letoi caught up with all of them ahead of Thursday’s matchup agains the Admirals and what it’s going to take to get the job done.