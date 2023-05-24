Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose four-tenths of a cent Wednesday to $4.776 a day after it decreased a half-cent.

The average price is 2.4 cents more than one week ago but 6.5 cents less than one month ago and $1.211 lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.605 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average rose 1.8 cents to $3.561 a day after dropping three-tenths of a cent. It 2.9 cents more than one week ago but 10.6 cents less than one month ago and $1.037 lower than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.455 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

“In the run up to Memorial Day, the national average price of gas has seen little overall movement over the last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

“We’ve seen more states see prices climb then fall, which has been driven by oil’s volatility as debt ceiling discussions are ongoing. I think we’ll see prices rise slightly as we get closer to Memorial Day, especially if there are positive developments in the debt ceiling discussions in D.C., while pessimism could drive prices slightly lower.”

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.