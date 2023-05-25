Streets to be Renamed to Honor Two High School Students

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – Cathedral City Mayor Rita Lamb and City Council members will honor two high school students next week as they unveil a pair of new street signs.

The annual student street-naming ceremonies will get underway at 8 a.m. June 1 at the intersection of Date Palm Drive and Dave Kelley Road, according to Cathedral City communications and event manager Ryan Hunt. A second ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Landau Boulevard and McCallum Way

A ceremony for Priscila Marquez of Cathedral City High School will be held first, and Landon Kuykendall’s of Mount San Jacinto High School will follow, according to Hunt. The streets, adjacent to their respective schools, will be renamed for one year.

Kuykendall will continue taking Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning classes at College of the Desert as an early college enrollee after graduating early in December while Marquez prepares for a career in STEM with a $500,000 scholarship she received, according to Hunt.

“(Marquez) tutors other students, has built a website and is involved in pre-professional organizations … while balancing a job as a cashier at an El Pollo Loco in Palm Desert,” Hunt said in a statement. “(Kuykendall) truly took advantage of his second chance and the opportunity to get caught up to earn his diploma. … He will be done with five HVAC classes by the end of this school year and his instructor will be helping him obtain a job in the industry.”

