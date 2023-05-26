Firebirds take Game 1 over Admirals in Western Conference Finals

The Coachella Valley Firebirds come out victorious in their first-ever matchup with the Milwaukee Admirals behind a hat trick by Captain Max McCormick.

🚨HATS OFF FOR MAX MCCORMICK! Hat Trick by Captain Max in the clutch, @Firebirds Win & go up 1-0 over the @mkeadmirals 😤@NBCPalmSprings @timobrientv pic.twitter.com/9eJw4QYB9b — viktor hovland stan account (@takesbytal) May 26, 2023

The night started with the Firebirds’ rookie standout Tye Kartye netting the first goal of the night. But it began to be battle between both teams. But Coachella Valley turned the heat up in the third period. McCormick would net all three in the third coming in the clutch as the Firebirds would pull away with the win.

Game 2 is slated for Saturday at Acrisure Arena. Puck Drop at 7pm.