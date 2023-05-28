Palm Springs Air Museum Prepares For Memorial Day Service

Different cities across the Coachella Valley have been busy preparing ceremonies in remembrance of the lives lost in combat.

Along with cities, organizations like the Palm Springs Air Museum are set up for the annual Memorial Day Air Fair and Flower Drop.

“This is a very big day, not only for the air museum but for our country at large, and we want to make sure that we give it the proper respect and attention that they so rightly deserve.” says Greg Kenny, the Operations Manager for the Palm Springs Air Museum.

All of this being done a day in advance, to make sure all things are ready for Monday’s main event.

“Putting tables out, making people feel comfortable and enjoying the experience, but also recognizing why it is that we’re acknowledging this day and that of course being you know, the people that paid the price for our freedom.” Kenny says.

There will be musical performances, there will be an air show, and there will be the time-honored tradition.

“But then at one o’clock, it’s kind of when we pause and acknowledge those that gave so much, so that we can enjoy these freedoms that we have.”

Following the moment of silence, the flower drop.

“We’ve loaded the carnations onto the aircraft and it comes over and they come down in memory of all those that have given so much.” Kenny states.

All this, as a way to say thank you.

“None of the freedoms we enjoy happened by accident. They all came at a price, and if we don’t pause every once in a while and acknowledge that price, we’re missing something. So we feel very strongly here at the Palm Springs Air Museum that we need to say thank you on occasion every day but today especially.”

Tickets for the Memorial Day Air Fair and Flower Drop are still available. You can get those at palmspringsairmuseum.org, or in-person at the Palm Springs Air Museum before the service begins.