Cathedral City’s ‘Bazooka’ comes out victorious in front of hometown crowd

Talialaina Letoi

Rising boxer Leo ‘Bazooka’ Sanchez improved to 5-0 (4 KOs) after defeating Uhlices Reyes by knockout in the second round. The four-round super featherweight bout was the opening fight to open up the night at Fantasy Springs Casino.

Bazooka had his grandpa and one of the best in the Valley, Joel Diaz, in his corner for the night.

We’ve been following the Coachella Valley Native’s rise in the ring, as he aims to make a name for himself on the big stage.

Our Tali Letoi spoke with Bazooka about training out of the Diaz Brothers Training Camp and representing his hometown. You can view that here. 

 

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo