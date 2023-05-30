Moreno Valley Homicide Victim Identified

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Monday released the name of the Rancho Cucamonga man killed Saturday in a Moreno Valley parking lot.

Nilton Jacks Anaya Salcedo was 38 years old, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Ed Baeza.

Deputies from the Moreno Valley sheriff’s station responded to the 23000 block of Alessandro Boulevard about 8:50 p.m. Saturday to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, Baeza said.

They found a dead man now identified as Salcedo in the parking lot, Baeza said.

The Central Homicide Unit was investigating, and anyone with information about the death was urged to contact Investigator Castaneda at 951- 955-2777 or Investigator Newman at 951-486-6700.

