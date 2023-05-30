Woman to Stand Trial for Allegedly Killing Relative, Wounding Another

BANNING (CNS) – A 68-year-old woman accused of shooting two female relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at their San Jacinto home must stand trial on charges of murder and attempted murder, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto allegedly gunned down Patricia Jean Crowe and wounded Mary Alice Crowe during the attack last August.

Following a preliminary hearing at the Banning Justice Center, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Jorge Hernandez found there was sufficient evidence to warrant a trial on charges of murder, attempted murder and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.

The judge scheduled a post-preliminary hearing arraignment for June 13 and left Wischmeyer held without bail at the nearby Smith Correctional Facility.

According to sheriff’s Sgt. Richard Carroll, about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 2, the defendant was involved in an undisclosed dispute with the victims at their residence in the 1900 block of Meridian Street, near Beringer Drive.

Carroll alleged the defendant pulled a handgun and fired several rounds at the women, wounding both.

Witnesses called 911, and patrol deputies and paramedics reached the residence minutes later. Patricia Crowe was pronounced dead at the scene, and Mary Crowe was taken to a regional trauma center for treatment. She has since recovered from her wounds.

A possible motive for the alleged attack was not provided. Carroll described the defendant and victims as “estranged family members.”

Wischmeyer was taken into custody at the location without incident.

She has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.

