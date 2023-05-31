Investigation Underway into Deadly Motorcycle Crash in Corona

CORONA (CNS) – An autopsy was pending Tuesday on a 42-year-old man killed in a motorcycle crash in Corona.

Victor Velasquez of Tustin was fatally injured just after 8 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Green River Road, just east of Fresno Street.

“The Corona Police Department’s Collision Response Team is actively investigating the cause of this collision,” police spokesman Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis said. “At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision.”

He did not say which way Velasquez was headed, or at what estimated speed, when the crash occurred.

Corona Fire Department paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene 20 minutes later.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the police department’s Traffic Bureau at 951-739-4807.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.