Palm Springs VillageFest to Begin Summer Hours Thursday

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – City officials announced Wednesday that the Palm Springs VillageFest will begin its summer hours Thursday, opening one hour later.

“Consistently voted one of the best street fairs in the Coachella Valley, VillageFest attracts thousands of visitors from all over the world and offers more than 200 booths featuring eclectic art, handcrafted items and unique food,” Palm Springs communications director Amy Blaisdell said in a statement.

To kick off the month of June, the street fair will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., one hour later than usual, every Thursday, according to Blaisdell. The weekly event features live entertainment, shops, restaurants and galleries that stay open late.

More information about the street fair can be found at villagefest.org.

