Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises for 14th Time in 15 Days

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Thursday for the 14th time in 15 days, increasing eight-tenths of a cent to $4.853, its highest amount since April 20.

The average price has risen 10.1 cents over the past 15 days, including 1 cent Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It rose five consecutive days, dropped a half-cent May 23 and resumed increasing May 24.

The average price is 7.4 cents more than one week ago and 3.1 cents higher than one month ago but $1.21 less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.52 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The increases are expected to continue because of refinery issues, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

The national average price dropped two-tenths of a cent to $3.574 after back-to-back decreases of three-tenths of a cent. It is unchanged from one week ago, 3.6 cents less than one month ago and $1.097 lower than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.442 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo