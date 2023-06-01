Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises for 14th Time in 15 Days

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Thursday for the 14th time in 15 days, increasing eight-tenths of a cent to $4.853, its highest amount since April 20.

The average price has risen 10.1 cents over the past 15 days, including 1 cent Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It rose five consecutive days, dropped a half-cent May 23 and resumed increasing May 24.

The average price is 7.4 cents more than one week ago and 3.1 cents higher than one month ago but $1.21 less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.52 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The increases are expected to continue because of refinery issues, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

The national average price dropped two-tenths of a cent to $3.574 after back-to-back decreases of three-tenths of a cent. It is unchanged from one week ago, 3.6 cents less than one month ago and $1.097 lower than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.442 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

