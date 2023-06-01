Cathedral City And PSUSD Honors Two Students With Street Signs

Cathedral City along with Palm Springs Unified School District celebrated two star students within their district earlier Thursday morning.

One student was honored at Cathedral City High and the other at Mount San Jacinto High, the new signs honoring these two bright students are located near their respective schools.

“I’m just speechless.” says one of the students.

The students did the honors of unveiling their street signs, named for them, just outside of their school.

“We were at Cathedral City High School this morning, and here today right now at Mount San Jacinto Continuation High School, and this is a lovely event, in collaboration with the city to really honor these exceptional students.” says Dr. Mike Swize, the Superintendent for PSUSD.

Priscila Marquez and Landon Kuykendall are two of the top students at their schools.

Priscila will be attending Caltech in the fall, and Landon, he graduated early in December and is attending College of The Desert.

“We keep our fingers crossed that all the brilliance and the wonderfulness of these young students, that they come back to Cathedral City, that they fall in love with the city like I have, and that they come back to do and make any contribution that they can.” says Cathedral City Mayor, Rita Lamb.

City leaders are excited to see what’s to come for these students.

“You know, recognizing student achievement and what they put into their lives at this young age is a great predictor of what they’re going to do for the future.” Mayor Lamb says.

With the new street signs up for the next year, the students are leaving their mark for all to see.

“I’m very proud of myself, and I’m just surprised that I’m finally getting recognized for all this.” says Landon Kuykendall.

“It was like a big moment for me because I knew that like being a first generation student, I had to find ways to cover for education and I’m glad that I was able to find these ways and it was able to show that I can do this.” says Priscila Marquez.

The signs stay for a year, after the year is up, Priscila and Landon will get to keep their custom-named street signs as a reminder of their achievements.