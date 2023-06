One-on-One with Grant Fuhr: AHL Western Conference Finals

The Coachella Valley Firebirds continue their historic Calder Cup Playoffs run on the road in Milwaukee for Games four and five.

Our Tali Letoi sat down with NHL Hall of Famer Grant Fuhr to talk about the matchup between the Firebirds and Admirals — and what is going to be key for Coachella Valley to keep the ball rolling this postseason.