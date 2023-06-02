Detectives Seek Alleged Assailant in Woodcrest Shooting

WOODCREST (CNS) – A 22-year-old man suspected of shooting two men during a confrontation in Woodcrest was at large Friday.

Bryan Corona of Moreno Valley is suspected of perpetrating the attack on May 20 in the 17900 block of Van Buren Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Lt. Steve Favero said that detectives identified Corona as the alleged assailant following a weeklong investigation, and on Thursday, search warrants were served at properties on Cottonwood Avenue, Ellsworth Street, Nanwood Drive and Rolanda Drive — all in Moreno Valley.

Corona was not located at any of the locations, but “numerous items of evidence were recovered,” Favero said.

He said that the suspect is “believed to be armed and dangerous,” and anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts should not attempt to approach him, but rather contact authorities immediately.

Details regarding the shooting were slim. According to the lieutenant, patrol deputies were sent to the Van Buren Boulevard location shortly before 1 a.m. on May 20 to investigate reports of two men down and found the victims, whose identities were not disclosed, suffering from non-life- threatening gunshot wounds.

The men were hospitalized and are recovering from their wounds, Favero said.

A possible motive for the attack was not provided, and background information on Corona, including a description, was not available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s Lake Mathews Station at 951-272-5600.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.