One Killed, Three Injured in Collision in Winchester

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

WINCHESTER (CNS)- One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision Thursday evening in an  unincorporated area of Winchester.

The collision was reported at 9:02 p.m.. and firefighters were called to Winchester Road and Keller Road, where they found three injured people, according to the Riverside County Fire Authority.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people  were taken to a hospital with major injuries.

The California Highway Patrol is overseeing the investigation.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

