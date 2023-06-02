Police Investigate Suspicious Death of Man Found Dead in Palm Springs Home

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Police were investigating a suspicious death Friday after finding a man dead inside his Palm Springs home.

The death was reported Thursday at a residence in the 1600 block of East Palm Canyon Drive, where detectives found a man’s body, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

“Our dedicated team of investigators is actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding this death and whether or not it resulted from a criminal act,” Palm Springs police said in a statement. “An autopsy has been scheduled for next week, and pending the results, PSPD will release additional information to the public at that time.”

The department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives are conducting a thorough investigation, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with additional information on the death was asked to call the department’s investigations division at 760-323-8121 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760-347-7867(STOP).

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

