Firefighters Reach 90% Containment of 1,300-Acre Fire

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

FAIRMONT (CNS) – Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department battled a second-alarm brush fire in the Antelope Valley area Sunday.

The fire was reported just before 2 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Avenue D and 130th Street West in Fairmont and burned 1,300 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

As of Sunday evening, firefighters reached 90% containment and announced that crews would continue working through the night. A firefighting helicopter from the Los Angeles Fire Department was requested around 2:10 p.m. Sunday.

No injuries were reported, but one barn was destroyed by the fire.

Avenue D was closed for the replacement of burned power poles.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo