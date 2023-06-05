Man Killed, Two People Injured in Jurupa Valley Crash

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – A 28-year-old man was killed in a crash involving two vehicles and a motorcycle in Jurupa Valley that also left two people injured, authorities said Sunday.

The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday on westbound Highway 60 at Country Village Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Abdul Kabir of Rancho Cucamonga was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other people were rushed to a hospital — one with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.

Authorities said a white Nissan pickup truck, a secondary vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in the wreck, resulting in one of the vehicles overturning on impact.

It was not known whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

No further details were immediately available.

All westbound lanes of Highway 60 were briefly closed following the wreck.

The CHP’s Inland Division was investigating the crash.

