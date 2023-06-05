One Adult, Two Children Displaced After Car Crashes Into Residence

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

VALLE VISTA (CNS) –  A car crashed into a residence in Valle Vista Sunday, displacing one adult and two children, the Riverside County Fire Department announced.

The crash was reported around 4:50 p.m. in the 43000 block of Palm Avenue.

No injuries were reported, but the residence had significant damage, which resulted in the displacement of one adult and two children, announced the fire department.

The American Red Cross was assisting the adult and children.

