Riverside County Gas Prices Drop Slightly

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped three-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.833, dropping for the third day in a row.

The average price is seven-tenths of a cent more than one week ago and 4.3 cents higher than one month ago, but $1.37 less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.54 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price also dropped one-tenth of a cent, to $3.552. It is 3 cents less than one week ago, nine-tenths of a cent less than one month ago and $1.296 lower than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.464 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

“Although millions hit the road last weekend, gasoline demand fell,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. “Meanwhile, the cost for a barrel of oil dropped below $70 per barrel. Pump prices could dip further as the start of summer approaches.”

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.