Riverside County Gas Prices Drop Slightly

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped three-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.833, dropping for the third day in a row.

The average price is seven-tenths of a cent more than one week ago and 4.3 cents higher than one month ago, but $1.37 less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.54 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price also dropped one-tenth of a cent, to $3.552. It is 3 cents less than one week ago, nine-tenths of a cent less than one month ago and $1.296 lower than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.464 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

“Although millions hit the road last weekend, gasoline demand fell,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. “Meanwhile, the cost for a barrel of oil dropped below $70 per barrel. Pump prices could dip further as the start of summer approaches.”

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo