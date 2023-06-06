An Illegal Marijuana Operation Resulted in Moreno Valley House Fire

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – A house fire in Moreno Valley was caused by an illegal electrical bypass to grow marijuana, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported Monday.

Deputies from the Moreno Valley Station responded to the 15000 block of Carolina Avenue, near Lasselle Street, around 7 p.m. Sunday to a report of a house fire, according to Sgt. Joseph Fitzgerald.

Deputies authored and served a search warrant at the residence and located evidence of an illegal marijuana grow operation, Fitzgerald said.

No one was at the home when the fire erupted and there were no reported injuries, Fitzgerald said.

No suspects have been arrested.

Moreno Valley Code Enforcement will conduct a separate investigation into the safety of the structure and the marijuana operation.

Anyone with information regarding the fire and illegal cultivation operation is encouraged to call Moreno Valley Station Deputy E. Garcia or Deputy J. Leon at 951-486-6700.

