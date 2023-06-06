BREAKING: PGA Tour & LIV Golf announce merger

The feud in the golf world seems to have come to an end after the PGA Tour and LIV Golf announce an agreement to merge.

CNBC first reported the move, that the tour,  DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia-backed league agreed to create a “new, collectively owned, for-profit entity.”

Naturally several golfers on the PGA Tour were upset with the news this morning — many reportedly finding out at the same time the press release from commissioner Jay Monahan was sent out.

Tonight at 5pm & 6pm, our Tali Letoi will have a review on what this means moving forward for the golf world.

