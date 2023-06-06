BREAKING: PGA Tour & LIV Golf announce merger

The feud in the golf world seems to have come to an end after the PGA Tour and LIV Golf announce an agreement to merge.

CNBC first reported the move, that the tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia-backed league agreed to create a “new, collectively owned, for-profit entity.”

BREAKING: PGA Tour agrees to merge with Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf https://t.co/Q6aWvAc3A7 — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) June 6, 2023

Naturally several golfers on the PGA Tour were upset with the news this morning — many reportedly finding out at the same time the press release from commissioner Jay Monahan was sent out.

I’ve grown up being a fan of the 4 Aces. Maybe one day I get to play for them on the PGA Tour! — Joel Dahmen (@Joel_Dahmen) June 6, 2023

I love finding out morning news on Twitter — Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) June 6, 2023

