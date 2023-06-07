Chris Robinson Talks About LeBron James Movie “Shooting Stars” – Has the Basketball Legend Seen the Film Yet?

From 50 Cent to Young Jeezy, acclaimed music video director Chris Robinson has handled them all. But in the world of movies, Robinson has only made three films – 2006’s “ATL,” 2019’s “Beats,” and this year’s “Shooting Stars.” Yet, he created a film that is so entertaining and inspirational.

Based on LeBron James’ memoir of the same name, “Shooting Stars” is about the family and friends that helped the basketball hopeful become a legendary superstar.

I spent some time with the director to talk about his interest in making the film, his terrific cast led by Mookie Cook as James, how his music video experience informs his feature film style, and has LeBron James seen the film yet?

Take a look at our interview below. For our complete look at “Shooting Stars,” click here.

“Shooting Stars” from Universal Pictures is now available to stream on Peacock.