Happy Pride: Inside the Making of Netflix’s “The Ultimatum: Queer Love”

The reality dating show “The Ultimatum” is one of the most popular titles on Netflix and now, they have a LGBTQ-themed version called “Queer Love.” I spent some time with the contestants Lexi, Mal, and Vanessa, and host JoAnna Swisher.

Take a look at our interviews in this behind-the-scenes look at “The Ultimatum: Queer Love.”

See our interview below. For our complete look at “The Ultimatum: Queer Love,” click here.

“The Ultimatum: Queer Love” is now streaming on Netflix.