Investigation Underway into Death of Man Struck by Metrolink Train

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – An investigation was underway Wednesday into the death of a 22-year-old man struck and killed by a Metrolink commuter train near downtown Riverside.

Samuel Lissy of Riverside was fatally injured at about 5:20 p.m. Monday when he was hit while walking along or across Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad tracks less than a quarter mile west of Palmyrita Avenue, near Iowa Avenue, according to the Riverside Police Department.

“There doesn’t seem to be anything suspicious, but the cause is undetermined at this time,” agency spokesman Officer Ryan Railsback told City News Service.

He said that no one aboard the commuter train, which immediately stopped, was injured.

Paramedics pronounced Lissy dead at the scene.

The tracks were shut down for more than an hour due to the fatality.

