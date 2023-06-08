Set Times Released for Splash House Festival This Weekend

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Set times were released Thursday for the popular Palm Springs music festival Splash House, which will feature more than 20 DJs spinning music at three resorts and the Palm Spring Air Museum this weekend.

The festival will get underway at 9 p.m. Friday with music from Dry Heat, followed by Masha Mar back to back with Heidy Lawden, and Purple Disco Machine closing out the night at the Palm Springs Air Museum, 745 North Gene Autry Trail, according to the released set times.

Festival-goers will then dive into a full weekend when the festival’s poolside programming sets to be held Saturday and Sunday afternoon at hotels across Palm Springs, including the Renaissance, the Margaritaville Resort and the Saguaro, festival officials said.

Saturday will kick off at 1 p.m. in each resort with music from Venessa Michaels at the Renaissance — where Green Velvet will close out the night — Racket Club at the Saguaro, and RonBeatz at Margaritaville. Other DJs set to perform at the three resorts Saturday include The Sponges, Riva Starr, Honeyluv, Armand Van Helden, Lee Wells and Bontan among others.

Three after-hour sets will be held at the Palm Springs Air Museum starting at 9 p.m. Saturday night with DJs On_1 back to back with Oren followed by Jean Pierre, and Gordo closing out at midnight.

Music will start in each resort at noon Sunday with music from Soul2Soul at the Renaissance — where Purple Disco Machine will close out the festival — Animolz at the Saguaro, and Kaya at Margaritaville. Other DJs set to perform at the three resorts Sunday include DJ Suzan, Ayybo, Matt Sassari, Ash Lauryn, Dennis Ferrer and Gerd Janson among others.

Passes for the festival are available at splashhouse.com/pass-types/.

Guests must be at least 21 years old. Additional information can be found at splashhouse.com.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.