Celebrate 125th Philippine Independence Right Here in the Valley

The National Alliance of Filipino-Americans (NAFA) and the Pilipino Global Outreach are joining forces to celebrate the 125th Anniversary of Philippine Independence and Nationhood right here in the Coachella Valley. It’s called Kalayaan or Freedom.

Come and celebrate with us this Sunday, June 11th.

The day begins with a caravan at 8 AM at:

DeMuth Park

4200 E. Mesquite Ave.

Palm Springs

If you can’t make it for the caravan, you can go to the Family YMCA of the Desert from 10 AM to 2 PM for food, drinks, and much more!

The best part? It’s free admission!

Manny the Movie Guy will be the grand marshal of the caravan and will serve as the host at the Family YMCA of the Desert (43930 San Pablo Ave, Palm Desert).

Hope to see you there!

Watch the video below for more information.