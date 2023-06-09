The Desert Brew – Season 1 Episode 1

Welcome to “The Desert Brew,” the entertainment show that brings you everything not to be missed in the Coachella Valley.

Where in this first episode we will take you to two very particular places, starting with “TQLAS” a restaurant with unique style. modern decor and a relaxed atmosphere, TQLAS is much more than just a place to eat.

Next, we’ll head to Tye Dye Queen, a store that will make your eyes light up with its explosion of colors. If you love to stand out with your unique style and express your personality through fashion, this store will become your paradise.

But that’s not all – don’t forget to follow us on Instagram! https://www.instagram.com/thedesertbrew/

On our account, you can enjoy the funniest bloopers, get a behind-the-scenes look and dive into more personal interviews with the stars of “The Desert Brew.”

Tiiktok: thedesertbrew

Twitter: The desert brew

Snapchat: thedesertbrew

Website: www.thedesertbrew.com