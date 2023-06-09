Train fire in Indio swiftly contained after prompting road closure

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

INDIO (CNS) – A train fire that erupted Friday, forcing a road closure and other trains in the area to stop, was quickly contained.

Fire crews responded around 2:30 p.m. Friday near Van Buren Street and Indio Boulevard to a report of a train fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

“All trains in the area have been stopped,” fire officials said in a statement at around 3:15 p.m. “Indio Boulevard is closed between Van Buren Street and Avenue 48.”

The fire was contained shortly after. Crews were expected to remain on the scene for four hours. Fire officials asked people to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

