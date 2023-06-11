CCHS Pool Now Open For Recreational Use

To kick off summer, Palm Springs Unified School District teamed up with Desert Recreation District and the City of Cathedral City to host an open house, showcasing their summer swim program.

Today’s big splash, celebrated the continued interest in enhancing the quality of life for Cathedral City residents.

“To bring swim lesson, seniors splash, water aerobics, water polo and a couple movie nights for our residents so they can have plans.” says Cathedral City’s Mayor, Rita Lamb.

The highlight of the event was the Cathedral City High School pool now open for recreational use for the second year in a row, offering plenty of different summer activities for those that are interested.

“What we’re doing is we’re inviting out the public today to come out and just learn about whether they want to enroll their kids into swim lessons, we have water aerobics, we have scholarships, and we have free swim days and even dive in movies.” says Scott Sear, the Public Information Officer for Desert Recreation District.

There’s an activity for all ages.

“Swim lessons start with the penguins, the little ones, all the way to the barracudas, and so it’s a great overview, breadth and scope of classes that they offer for children.” Mayor Rita Lamb says.

For one Cathedral City High School student, doing the honors of kicking off the recreational programs today with city council and Desert Recreation District, in his home pool, is extra special.

“I started coming to this pool when I started high school. I joined the water polo team and the swim team, and ever since then I heard they’re opening the pool for the summer. I became a lifeguard and I’m excited since it’s like the pool I swim in and work at.” says Jayden Crittenden, a Cathedral City High School Student.

The swimming programs start as early as tomorrow and run all the way through August 4th, for more information on how to sign up for swim lessons visit myrecreationdistrict.com.