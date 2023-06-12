Bicyclist Killed in Crash with Vehicle in Canyon Lake

CANYON LAKE (CNS) – A bicyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Canyon Lake, authorities said Sunday.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and Cal Fire Riverside responded to the crash at around 9:50 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Railroad Canyon Road and Canyon Lake Drive.

The bicyclist was ejected in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Anyone with additional information about the accident was encouraged to contact Deputy Petersen at 951-245-3000.

