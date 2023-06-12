Palm Springs Public Library Distributes Free Diapers, Baby Wipes

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A second distribution of diapers and baby wipes donated by Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that provides diapers for children living in poverty, will be available for families at the Palm Springs Public Library on a first-come, first-served basis starting Thursday.

Families can begin to pick up the items at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays during Preschool Story Time at the library, 300 S. Sunrise Way, according to Palm Springs Public Library services manager Julie Warren. Diapers can continue to be requested once a week each Thursday morning on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The library is a community resource and we are honored to be participating in this program offered by Baby2Baby to meet the needs of families in our community,” Director of Library Services Jeannie Kays said. “We know that families are struggling to make ends meet these days so we are excited to offer these diapers and wipes.”

The second distribution of diapers will be compromised of four sizes — size two for kids between 12 to 18 pounds, three for kids between 16 to 28 pounds, four for kids between 22 to 37 pounds and five for babies over 27 pounds, Warren said. The packs of diapers will come with two packages of baby wipes.

At the beginning of March, the library received its first donation of size four and size five diapers with baby wipes, library officials said. A “Born to Read” kit — developmental information and two board books — from the Friends of the Palm Springs Library was also provided for the distribution event in March.

More information can be found at pslibrary.org.

